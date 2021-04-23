Video: Dreamgirls on their way to thrill musical fans in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West End and Broadway smash hit musical Dreamgirls has set a date to wow Aberdeen fans.

The award-winning show will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from August 30 to September 10 next year as part of its UK tour, rearranged from last autumn due to the pandemic.

The sensational musical, features classic songs such as And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen and One Night Only, and theatre bosses expect it will be one of their biggest tickets for 2022.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “It is very exciting to bring such a stunning production to His Majesty’s Theatre.

“The show has been a huge hit on Broadway and the West End and won a series of prestigious awards for the stage and screen versions. We look forward to putting this on stage in Aberdeen next year and sure our audiences will be eager to see it.”

Rollercoaster ride through fame

The show will star Nicole Raquel Dennis, a finalist on The Voice who is carving a glittering West End career with stage credits including Dear Evan Hansen and The Book of Mormon.

Dreamgirls tells the story of The Dreams – Effie (played by Nicole), Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.

The vocalists embark on a rollercoaster ride through the world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business.

The musical had its West End premiere at London’s Savoy Theatre in December 2016 to critical and audience acclaim, playing to packed houses.

Dreamgirls originally opened on Broadway in 1981, winning six Tony Awards. In 2006 it was turned into an Oscar-winning film, starring Beyonce Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Tickets for Dreamgirls go on public sale on Tuesday April 27 at

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com