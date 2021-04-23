Unusually orange car to go on show in Westhill this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A particularly peculiar orange car will be making a special guest appearance in Westhill this weekend to promote the reopening of the Grampian Transport Museum.

The Outspan Orange, believed to have been only one of six ever built, will be outside Costco in Westhill from tomorrow morning until Tuesday.

Built on an 850cc Mini City chassis, the a-peeling motoring marvel will be accompanied by Grampian Transport Museum volunteers who will offer people the chance to win a family membership for the Alford tourist attraction, which reopens this month.

Families will be able to take photos with the orange at Costco, but if they miss it, the vehicle will be back at the museum for visitors to enjoy all summer long.

The museum will be open from April 29 from 10am to 5pm, five days a week, Thursdays to Mondays inclusive.

As Covid restrictions will be in place, tickets for a time slot must be booked online from

www.gtm.org.uk