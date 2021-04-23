Friday, April 23rd 2021 Show Links
Almost 70 workers removed from North Sea accommodation vessel after Covid outbreak

By Hamish Penman
April 23, 2021, 12:53 pm
Dozens of North Sea workers have been flown home after an outbreak of Covid-19 on an accommodation vessel.

Shell confirmed that four people aboard Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus, which is positioned adjacent to the oil and gas giant’s Shearwater platform, have been evacuated after testing positive for the virus.

As a further precaution, more than 60 workers who may have come into close contact with the cases have been removed from the vessel.

It’s understood those returned to shore are contractors who were temporarily mobilised to carry out a maintenance programme.

