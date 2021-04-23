Aberdeen records only Covid death in Scotland over last 24 hours as Orkney records first case in a month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen resident is the only person to have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, it has emerged.

Positive cases in north-east have risen by 10 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 255.

Only one death has been recorded, which the data shows was registered in Aberdeen.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 18 new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 10 have been recorded in Grampian.

Six cases have been recorded in Aberdeen City, with three in Aberdeenshire.

Moray has recorded just one case in the past 24 hours after a rise in case numbers in recent days.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,864 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, seven new Covid-19 cases have been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,108.

Orkney has recorded its first case in over a month, with the total there now 72 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new cases have been recorded in Shetland or the Western Isles, with their totals remaining on 235 and 294 respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 255 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 224,851 with the new cases representing 1.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,647, as one new death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 93 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 12 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions and the number in ICU remain at the same level as yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,895,925 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,671,074 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,758,381 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 949,228 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.