Supermarket worker sent 13-year-old sexual video from Morrisons toilet

A pervert sent a 13-year-old vile sexual images of himself in the toilets at the supermarket where he worked.

Henry Cole, 21, contacted two different children on Snapchat, sending them sickening sexual messages, images and videos.

He told one 13-year-old he wanted to have sex with her on the bonnet of his car, and sent her an explicit video of himself in the toilets of Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead, where he worked at the time.

And Cole, who was also arrested at the supermarket, has now admitted the offences in court.

‘I’m in bed bored help me’

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Cole first sent a Snapchat message to a 13-year-old girl at 9pm on June 20 last year, stating he was “in bed and bored”.

He sent an image of his bare upper body along with the comment “I’m in bed bored help me”, followed by another image of his genitals.

Mr Neilson said: “The complainer felt disgusted by this. She took a screenshot of both images to show an adult.

“The accused blocked her as a result.”

On the same day, Cole also added and began messaging another 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, putting “X”s on his messages.

He also sent her an image of his genitals while sitting on his bed.

Mr Neilson said: “In the afternoon of June 21, the accused sent further Snapchat messages to the complainer saying he was alone at work.”

Cole then sent the child an explicit image and a video of him engaging in sexual activity “while he was in the toilets at Morrisons supermarket”, which was his place of work at the time.

He then sent two further similar videos around 11pm when he was in bed.

Cole asked the child to send him sexual images of herself, which she did, and when he repeated his requests she “felt pressured into sending more pictures”.

When Cole asked her to send him a sexual video of herself she refused.

Mr Neilson said: “Around two or three days later, the accused sent her a message saying he wanted to have sex with her on the bonnet of his car.

“She said she did not want to do this.”

He then sent her another image of his genitals.

The fiscal depute added: “In the evening of August 4 2020, the accused was arrested at Morrisons, Queen Street, Peterhead.”

Charges

Cole, of Kininmonth, Peterhead, admitted coercing a 13-year-old into looking at a sexual image and communicating indecently with her.

And he also admitted a second charge, of intentionally sending a sexual written communication to a 13-year-old girl, intentionally cause her to look at a sexual image.

Outcome

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence on Cole until June for reports.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act in the interim.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.