Craig Grant: Widow of north-east man who died after being put in chokehold outside Aberdeen bar wins legal battle for compensation

The widow of Craig Grant, who died after being put in a chokehold by a bouncer outside an Aberdeen bar, has won a legal battle for compensation at the UK’s highest court.

Fiona Grant’s late husband died after he was escorted from the Tonik Bar in Aberdeen in August 2013 after falling asleep at a table inside.

Door steward Jonas Marcius went on trial for murder but was convicted of assaulting him by grabbing him by the neck, forcing him to the ground, and placing him in a chokehold.