Beer gardens reopen but weather to spoil the first week of celebrations

Beer gardens are reopening across Scotland, with friends and family able to reunite over a pint.

However, despite the warm weather last week, the clouds are to gather and rain is forecast to spoil some of the fun planned for a period like no other in this country.

Jumpers and jackets will be needed for those brave and hardy souls who will no doubt ignore the rain and head out for their long-awaited pint.

The Met Office has predicted that temperatures will not rise about 10c all week, with that high being reached today.

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, heavy rain is expected to replace the cloudy weather by late morning today which is bad news for any beer gardens with no shelter.

Tomorrow, temperatures will not rise above 7c, with light rain forecast throughout the day.

It is a similar story on Wednesday, with light showers expected on and off.

Thursday, a bit of sun will finally appear but this will be mixed with light showers throughout the rest of the week and weekend, with temperatures reaching highs of 8c.

Inverness

In Inverness, the mercury could reach 13c today, which is good news for revellers who want to sit outside there.

However, the rest of the week is very similar to Aberdeen, with frequent rain showers expected.

Luckily, the rain will subside for Saturday, with sunny intervals and overcast weather forecasted.

Similar rain and cloudy weather are expected in both Elgin and Peterhead, where residents will be able to shop and drink to their heart’s content (or maybe not, depending on Covid restrictions).