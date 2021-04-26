Video: Eager Aberdeen shoppers queue up from 6am to get their hands on bargains

Shoppers in Aberdeen queued up from 6am to among the first through the doors at Primark today.
It is the first time the store has opened since before Christmas, and due to the fact it has no online presence, customers can only buy their products in person.
A queue snaked all the way down Union Street, with those at the front claiming to have arrived at 6am to get their hands on some bargains.
