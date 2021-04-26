Union boss calls out ‘degrading’ treatment of women in North Sea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A union boss has joined calls to stop “degrading” treatment of women working offshore in the North Sea.

Jake Molloy, of RMT, said that, with just 3% of UK offshore workers being female, some have “genuine fears” and “can often feel completely alone on an installation with no one to turn to”.

He also revealed further shocking behaviour he’s been informed of through his discussions with members – such as underwear going missing.

“We need to call out the appalling treatment that female members, not just of RMT, but other unions too, have received offshore”, he said.

According to a survey of workers ran by the Axis Network and Step Change in Safety at the end of 2020, 59% of female respondents had experienced “some form locker room or boot room chat that made them feel uncomfortable while working offshore”.

For the full story, visit our sister site Energy Voice.