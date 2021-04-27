Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Unpaid work for woman who punched stranger

By Danny McKay
April 27, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: April 27, 2021, 3:40 pm
© Darrell Benns / DCT MediaAberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after punching a complete stranger at a city centre hotel.

Kim Ferguson walked up to the woman at the Rox Hotel on Market Street and punched her in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The 35-year-old’s own solicitor described the incident as “bizarre”.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence was around 12.40am

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe