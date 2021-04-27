Unpaid work for woman who punched stranger

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after punching a complete stranger at a city centre hotel.
Kim Ferguson walked up to the woman at the Rox Hotel on Market Street and punched her in the face in an unprovoked attack.
The 35-year-old’s own solicitor described the incident as “bizarre”.
Crown narrative
Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence was around 12.40am
