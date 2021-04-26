Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Emergency services called to King Street following concern for person

By Ana Da Silva
April 26, 2021, 9:29 pm
© PA Archive/Press Association Imatimber theft Perth

Traffic was disrupted on an Aberdeen road after officers received a report of concern for a woman.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.20pm on Monday, 26 April, 2021, police received report of concern for a person on King Street in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the woman was traced safe and well.”

More from the Press and Journal