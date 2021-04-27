Aberdeen University and Total launch energy transition scholarships

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen University is offering students the chance to enrol on a pair of Total-funded Masters scholarships in energy transition.

The scholarships – one each across the University’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering – will cover individual course fees of £9,200 and include a living allowance of £14,000 for each student.

In order to make it onto the courses, shortlisted candidates will have to navigate a final interview that will include representatives from Total, which recently announced plans to rebrand as Total Energies to reflect its net zero goals.