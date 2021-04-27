Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen University and Total launch energy transition scholarships

By Hamish Penman
April 27, 2021, 10:41 am Updated: April 27, 2021, 10:48 am
© Kath Flannery/DCT MediaKings College, Aberdeen University
Kings College, Aberdeen University

Aberdeen University is offering students the chance to enrol on a pair of Total-funded Masters scholarships in energy transition.

The scholarships – one each across the University’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering – will cover individual course fees of £9,200 and include a living allowance of £14,000 for each student.

In order to make it onto the courses, shortlisted candidates will have to navigate a final interview that will include representatives from Total, which recently announced plans to rebrand as Total Energies to reflect its net zero goals.

FULL STORY ON ENERGY VOICE HERE