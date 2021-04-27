Can you identify this flag? Aberdeen Lord Provost asks for help with vexing vexillology

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost has asked the public for help in identifying a mysterious flag found in the loft of the city’s Town House.

Over lockdown, Barney Crockett has been taking the opportunity to wash the many flags that are stored in the council headquarters, before ironing them on a board set up in his office.

They have included a number of Scottish standards and other pennants, most of which were easily identifiable, but one in particular has proved to be an enigma.

Discovered in a box marked with the date 1924, the flag resembles the White Ensign used by the British Royal Navy, but with a different design replacing the Union Flag in the canton area.

Instead, there is a St George’s Cross on a navy blue background, with a star in each quarter.

Mr Crockett, a keen historian, said: “I’ve been trying to sort out the flags that we’ve got in the loft, right at the very, very top of the Town House.

“There are a lot of old flags there that have never been used for many decades, maybe even 100 years.

“There are a couple of dates on this flag, which are 1924. It was maybe used for big royal events, you used to have large crowds coming to royal events at the Town House with a lot of bedecking of flags.

“It could be something to do with the Empire, it could be naval.”

He added: “I think I’m pretty good at flags – I had one where there was only one other version in existence at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, which was an Irish green ensign, and I did recognise that one.

“But this one is a puzzle to me. If there’s anybody out there, it would be great to know more.