Aberdeen charity awarded £8,500 to support people in poverty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen charity has been awarded £8,500 to provide support for people living with homelessness in the city.

Aberdeen Foyer has been granted the funding by Scotmid Co-operative’s Community Connect award scheme.

The local charity was one of nine causes across Scotland to receive financial support from a total pot of £75,500.

Based on the city’s Marywell Street, Aberdeen Foyer focuses on supporting young people and adults towards independent living, learning and work.

Staff and volunteers provide a range of practical and holistic training courses and support services, all dedicated to helping vulnerable individuals become safe, independent and valued members of the community.

The new £8,500 of funding will go towards upgrading the kitchen of the Marywell Centre, which is used regularly to deliver cooking sessions for people most at risk of food insecurity.

Leona McDermid, CEO of Aberdeen Foyer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received funding from Scotmid’s Community Connect initiative.

“At Aberdeen Foyer, we provide many different kinds of support to enable people to live positive and meaningful lives.

“For over 20 years we have used The Foyer kitchen to bring people together and teach life skills such as independent budgeting and food preparation, as well as providing cooking sessions where people can have fun creating great, homecooked meals.

“Our kitchen provides people with a safe, supportive and encouraging place to talk through their worries, learn new skills and share stories and has been well used and loved by many, but is now in real need of renovation.

“This funding from Scotmid will enable us to keep this much-loved space alive, ensuring the heart of The Foyer remains a welcoming and safe place for vulnerable people to seek support for many years to come. “

Since Scotmid’s Community Connect launched in 2017, more than £450,000 has been awarded to 54 needy causes around Scotland.