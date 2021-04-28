Wednesday, April 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘Intimidating’ dogs drive posties out of Aberdeen high rise – as Royal Mail halts deliveries

By Alastair Gossip
April 28, 2021, 7:00 am Updated: April 28, 2021, 8:05 am
© Kath Flannery / DCT MediaRoyal Mail have cut Thistle Court, Aberdeen, out of the delivery route as staff are being ‘intimidated’ by dogs in the high rise. Councillor Bill Cormie has hit out at the decision, when so many are waiting on appointment letters for Covid jabs.

More than 100 homes in an Aberdeen high-rise have been declared a no-go zone by Royal Mail after posties said they were scared of intimidating dogs in the building.

Mail addressed to people living in Thistle Court, including Covid vaccination letters, is being diverted from the city-centre flats due to concerns over the safety of delivery staff.

And police are now offering “suitable advice” on how to proceed.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe