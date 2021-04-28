Appeal for information after woman, 48, reported missing from Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Aberdeen have appealed for help in tracing a woman who went missing from the city yesterday.

Kerry Robertson was last seen at around 12pm yesterday in the Ashgrove Road area.

At the time, the 48-year-old was wearing a black North Face jacket, jumper and trousers and was carrying a black rucksack.

She is 4ft 11ins, with a slim build and short brown hair.

Officers said Kerry is known to camp outdoors and that she has travelled around Scotland previously.

Anyone who might have seen her, or who has information that might help to trace her, can contact the police on 101 quoting incident 2232 of April 27.