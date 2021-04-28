NHS staff urge north-east public to enjoy May Day safely

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS staff have urged residents to continue following coronavirus restriction rules to help reduce the number of patients admitted to hospital.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has declined significantly across the region since January, which saw a high point of more than 120 people in wards at once.

By contrast there were just eight patients in hospital with Covid as of Tuesday requiring medical care.

However, medics fear that the number of admissions could increase again if people do not stick to the rules with shops, pubs and restaurants now reopening.

Physician associate Claire Chernouski and staff nurse Jeni Nelson are keen to ensure the decline in numbers is not reversed.

Claire said: “Numbers were really high at the start of the year. It was a very busy department and hospital in general.

“We’ve seen a decline in cases since then which is fantastic. It’s great knowing we’re on that decline and we don’t want to see the other side again. We don’t want to go back into lockdown.”

Jeni added: “There has been a slight decline but with every reopening there is a slight increase, and I’m anticipating that.

“I think that will happen, but if it’s to a minimum and we can contain and manage it that’s the best-case scenario.”

However, they are keen to stress that the emergency department is always there for those who need it.

Jeni said: “If it’s life or limb-threatening you definitely need to come in, but if it’s not there are other sources you can speak to like NHS 24. They are always really good and helpful.

“But if people need us we are here and open, and we would encourage people that if they need to be here, they should come in.”

Their plea for residents to continue sticking to government rules comes ahead of many people being off work enjoying themselves at May Day weekend.

The hospitality sector partially reopened earlier this week, just in time for what is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year in Aberdeen.

However, a number of restrictions remain in place to prevent Covid-19 spreading, including face masks and physical distancing.

There have been concerns the easing of restrictions could lead to a spike in cases, with a large portion of the younger population – those most likely to go out to celebrate May Day – yet to receive the first dose of their vaccine.

Those working on the front line of the health service, in the emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, want people to enjoy themselves – but have urged them to take care and stick to the rules on May Day to ensure transmission of the virus is kept to a minimum.

Claire said: “Our message is for people to have fun. Everyone’s excited to see their friends and we are as well, but keep in the back of your mind there is a large percentage of the population that are not vaccinated.

“Covid is still here and we’re still in the middle of the pandemic, and we’ve seen first-hand how it can get out of control quickly.

“Hospitality are working so hard to stay open and stay safe so abide by all those measures, wear your face-masks and socially distance.

“We have come so far and we’ve got the vaccine now. We want everyone to have fun but in the nicest way possible, we don’t want them here. We don’t want to see them in the emergency department.”

And nurse Jeni added: “My message is I want people to enjoy themselves. I want people to be careful and comply with the Covid-19 rules. People should be celebrating – it’s a great thing that hospitality is opening up but we want people to be sensible, look after themselves and look after their friends, and enjoy themselves as well.

“We have seen previously what happens when people don’t comply with the rules when we had the local lockdown. Our numbers and capacity in the hospital was significantly affected. We don’t want that to happen again.

“We want all these things to stay open. We want hospitality to keep going and we all want to enjoy it so it’s really important that people do comply with the rules so we don’t have to have another lockdown and people can keep using all these facilities. Hospitality have worked so hard to get to where we are at and we want to keep that.

“We do want people to enjoy themselves. We’re not here to rain on anyone’s parade but we want people to remember we have been under immense stress here, and it’s still very challenging.

“There are still plenty of ambulances waiting outside and we want people to be mindful of that so we can get back to normal.”