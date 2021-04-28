Council project helps north-east children get involved in decision-making

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of north and north-east councils are working together on a project to help young people get involved with planning and decisions directly affecting them.

The Northern Alliance regional improvement collaborative is preparing for Include Me Week next month.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire Argyll and Bute, Moray, Highlands and the three island councils are all part of the group.

The alliance was formed to help improve education and life experiences for children and young people through professionals from different regions working together.

From May 17 to May 19 they will be holding events around the Include Me theme.

Northern Alliance community learning and development (CLD) lead Sue Briggs who is based in Aberdeenshire has led a number of activities showcasing the importance of pupil’s voices.

She said: “A number of the young people we’ve engaged with in the past asked to continue to be involved and to support our work within the Northern Alliance. We’re hoping that input from young people will be an important aspect of the sessions we’re running in May.

“Not only will the week provide a platform for schools to share their practice but to enable pupils to share their experiences directly. There’s a lot of fantastic work going on and that will be celebrated and explained.”

Inverness-based Bernadette Cairns, principal educational psychologist for Highland Council, who also leads the equalities agenda for colleagues across the Northern Alliance explains.

She said: “Across the Northern Alliance we have a commitment to listening to the voices of our children and young people and promoting equalities and inclusive practice.

“Some practitioners and leaders have good processes in place already to engage with their pupils while others are less confident. We hope the short, accessible sessions will provide some examples of best practice others may want to find out more about or try out in their own settings.”