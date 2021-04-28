Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A children’s charity is encouraging people to take advantage of the easing Covid restrictions and make a difference for sick youngsters and their families.

With the pandemic forcing the cancellation of many events during the past year, income for The Archie Foundation has dropped by two thirds.

The organisation supports children’s hospitals in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee by funding specialist staff, key equipment and parent accommodation.

It also helps Friends of the Neonatal Unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and Grampian Child Bereavement Network.

The Archie Foundation is hoping people will make next month “A-May-Zing” with a new campaign centred on a trio of big events.

Raft of fundraising opportunities

On May 1 the second Archie Open Golf will tee off, with individuals from anywhere in the world able to join in.

Participants play a round at a location of their choice, submit their score and donate £5 to enter the competition.

Those preferring the idea of a bicycle to a golf buggy can take part in the charity’s Round The World Challenge.

The initiative is backed by Archie Foundation patron and international cyclist Mark Beaumont, who pedalled around the world in 80 days.

For a £5 donation, people can enter and rack up the miles to work towards a collective goal.

Alternatively, keen explorers can sign up to participate in Archie’s Hill Challenge.

Participants are asked to choose a hill then gather sponsorships from family and friends.

Each £10 entry also includes a hardback copy of The Archies book, which details 130 of Scotland’s highest peaks.

‘What better way to boost morale?’

The Archie Foundation chief executive Paula Cormack said: “Like every other charity or business, we have faced incredibly tough decisions over the past year, and we still face a balancing act to allow us to continue to provide the exceptional services needed by children and their families across the north and north-east.

“However, we are a dedicated team focused on delivering the best possible service to the people who depend on us.

“We rely entirely on donations and public support, and that means coming up with initiatives and fund-raising programs that can help generate the vital income our charity needs to thrive.

“As we look ahead to brighter, better days in May, we are encouraging individuals, businesses and clubs to rally behind our month-long community challenges.

“What better way to boost morale, encourage team spirit, and notch up personal achievements?

“As restrictions ease and we can all begin to meet up with family, friends and work colleagues again, this is a chance for everyone to get active, get together, and support children and families when they need it the most.”