Report into dramatic blaze at Aberdeen school reveals ‘distraction’ was factor in fire

A report into a huge fire that tore through the roof of Northfield Academy has said “distraction” was one of the factors that contributed to it.

Pupils and teachers were forced to flee to safety after the blaze broke out at the school on March 22.

The black smoke from the building on Granitehill Place could be seen on the skyline across the city, and beyond – and even from 30 miles out to sea.