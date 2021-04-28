Report into dramatic blaze at Aberdeen school reveals ‘distraction’ was factor in fire

A report into a huge fire that tore through the roof of Northfield Academy has said “distraction” was one of the factors that contributed to it.
Pupils and teachers were forced to flee to safety after the blaze broke out at the school on March 22.
The black smoke from the building on Granitehill Place could be seen on the skyline across the city, and beyond – and even from 30 miles out to sea.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe