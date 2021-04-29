Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east warehouse worker has been fined for attacking a driver who splashed him with a puddle.

Ethan Niven admitted assaulting Ryan Anderson outside Splash Autocare in Aberdeen after becoming “quite upset” about his unexpected drenching.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday heard how the 18-year old confronted Mr Anderson in Morrison’s car park on King Street in July 2020 following the incident.

After grabbing hold of Mr Anderson and “struggling” with him, he punched him “repeatedly” on the head – leaving him bleeding above the left eye.

Claims driver deliberately swerved into puddle

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie said Mr Anderson had angered the trainee warehouse worker by swerving into the puddle and soaking Mr Niven and a friend.

She said: “This had all started off because the complainer had come around the corner at some speed and had gone through a puddle, soaking Mr Niven and his friend as they stood outside a car wash.

“From watching CCTV, I think it’s quite clear that the vehicle really had no need to be going at that speed and swerved towards the puddle.

“Mr Niven had gone to speak with the driver about it.

“On reflection, Mr Niven understands that he should not have confronted the driver and what he should have done was contact the police, rather than take things into his own hands.

“But he was quite upset about being essentially soaked.”

Sheriff says motive for attack was ‘trivial’

However, Ms Gracie added that her client had learned a “fairly serious lesson” about how to deal with matters in future.

She added: “He assures me that from now on he will keep his temper under control and that this type of incident will not happen again.”

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose confirmed that the victim had suffered a deep cut to his left eye as a result of Niven’s sustained attack on him.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I have heard everything your solicitor has said on your behalf, but you went over and more of less attacked a member of the public.

“You may think you had a reason to do so, but it’s a trivial reason.

“To punch someone to the head you would have had no idea what the result would be and could have been something much more serious than a laceration above the eyebrow.

“I note that you are remorseful, but given the way you assaulted this man I have no option but to fine you.”

Niven, of Oscar Place, Aberdeen, was fined £400.