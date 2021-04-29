New north-east substation project moves forward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The footprint of a new substation in the north-east is beginning to take shape.

Balfour Beatty have teamed up with SSEN Transmission for the project at Peterhead Power Station and construction began five months ago.

Once complete, it will form part of the company’s reinforcement of the eastern network ensuring the continued safe supply of power to the north of Scotland.

It will comprise of two 1200MVA super grid transformers, plant enclosures, a 400kV gas-insulated busbar and substation control building.

The substation will facilitate the connection of new renewable generation to the grid, supporting the transition to net zero emissions.

Since breaking-ground the team have been focusing on the enabling works to prepare the site for main construction of the 25,625 square metre substation.

In addition to the construction of the access road to the site, the main earthworks and site drainage works are well underway.

All the excavated earth will be retained on-site and used to create the landscaped earth bunds which help screen the site.

Project manager Russell Maxwell said “We have made excellence progress in just a few short months, we are already starting to see the footprint of the substation emerge. With the primary enabling works now complete we can focus on the main construction activities.

“It’s great to see local firms working on the project, we hope to offer more opportunities over the next two years.

“We worked closely with the local community through the development of the project and we look forward to sharing updates with the local community as the project progresses. We welcome anyone who is interested in finding out more about the project to get in touch.”

Find out more about the project here.