Owner of Hazlehead Park cafe destroyed in deliberate blaze says ‘smirking’ youths continue to torment her

The owner of a cafe destroyed in a deliberate fire last year has revealed that “smirking” youths continue to taunt her about the incident.
The Park Café in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park was left in a state of “complete destruction and devastation” following the blaze, which took place on December 11.
In February, a 15-year-old boy was charged following an investigation into the incident.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe