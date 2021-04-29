Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
News

Owner of Hazlehead Park cafe destroyed in deliberate blaze says ‘smirking’ youths continue to torment her

By Kieran Beattie
April 29, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: April 29, 2021, 1:15 pm

The owner of a cafe destroyed in a deliberate fire last year has revealed that “smirking” youths continue to taunt her about the incident.

The Park Café in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park was left in a state of “complete destruction and devastation” following the blaze, which took place on December 11.

In February, a 15-year-old boy was charged following an investigation into the incident.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal