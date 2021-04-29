Dog owners encouraged to take part in Paws on Plastic initiative this May

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is encouraging dog owners around Aberdeen to pick up litter on their daily walks.

The Scottish SPCA is supporting the Paws on Plastic initiative throughout May which asks dog owners to collect at least two pieces of rubbish when walking their pets.

It comes after the charity have recorded a 17% increase in calls about little from January 1 to March 31 compared to the same period last year.

They added that 118 jobs have been raised involving animals and discarded rubbish this year which is up from the same period in 2020 when there were 99.

Litter can starve, choke or harm wildlife

Paws on Plastic was started by environmental enthusiast Marion Montgomery who began the non-profit enterprise from her home as a way to combat the harmful effects of litter and in particular, plastic.

The society is asking people to take part over the month of May and over the Keep Scotland Beautiful Summer Clean which runs from May 28-June 20.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said, “We get countless reports every year of animals ingesting or becoming trapped or caught in litter or discarded fishing wire.

“Some litter is a choking hazard or can cause damage and restrict an animal’s ability to eat which can lead to starvation. Animals can also ingest rubbish which can be fatal.”

Paws on Plastic ‘excellent’ extension to #WildlifeWise

He added: “We issue guidance and advice to the public asking them to be responsible around wild animals through our #WildlifeWise programme.

“The Paws on Plastic project is a fantastic extension of this and highlights the dangers litter can pose.

“We fully support Paws on Plastic and encourage people to take part. The positive effect it will have for wildlife and local communities will be tremendous.”

Since launching, the the Paws on Plastic community to over 20,000 members worldwide.

Simple steps can tackle huge problem

Ms Montgomery said: “I started Paws on Plastic to help protect animals from the dangers of litter. As a responsible dog owner, I was walking my dogs with spare poo bags in my pocket and often noticed the same pieces of rubbish every day.

“It’s just fantastic that so many dog owners have joined the cause and wish to do their own wee bit to protect animals and our precious environment.

“The beauty of it is that it only takes a minute when we’re out walking anyway but with 20,000 of us, it really does add up – to over 30 million pieces a year in fact.

“Our aim is that it becomes just a normal part of an everyday dog walk. I’d encourage all dog owners across Scotland to join us.”

The Scottish SPCA is dedicated to protecting habitats and environments to ensure Scotland’s wild animals can continue to thrive for years to come.

Mr Flynn added: “This initiative will help people respect the environment and protect animals from the dangers of litter.

“No matter how small, it has the potential to be hazardous or lethal to pets, wildlife and farm animals.

“Even if people don’t have dogs, we would urge people to still take part and get out in their local area and clean up for the benefit of animals and the community.”