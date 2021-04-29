Aberdeen tennis project scoops national award for making game more accessible

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen tennis initiative has scooped a top award.

Chrysalis Tennis has been recognised for their efforts in supporting young people with down syndrome to play tennis. The team offers a warm welcome to the youngsters and help to make the sport accessible.

The initiative, which operates from Aberdeen Tennis Centre, received the Disability Award on Friday, April 23.

Mark Reith mentored parents of the kids who attend his sessions during lockdown in 2020, making sure they could still play the sport. He now plans to increase the number of adult and junior sessions on offer.

Mr Reith also wants to expand the programme to reach members of the down syndrome community across Scotland.

The Tennis Scotland Awards 2021 recognises the exceptional contribution of individuals, clubs, programmes and competitions that have helped tennis thrive in 2020.

Tennis Scotland chief executive, Blane Dodds, said: “The Tennis Scotland Awards provide the opportune platform to celebrate the hard work and commitment which was the driving force behind our sport’s progression in 2020, in face of the challenges posed by lockdown.

“We were privileged to witness such an outstanding standard of nominations and we are extremely proud of the contributions of the winners and nominees, alongside each individual who played a role in providing a safe and welcoming environment to play our sport last year.”