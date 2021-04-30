Something went wrong - please try again later.

An ambitious 18-year-old has landed a role with a leading north-east consultancy after self-funding her studies.

Lauren Diver has been recruited as a trainee HSEQ co-ordinator with consultancy Quensh after she self-funded her way to gain an industry-recognised qualification.

Lauren, who is from Keith, left school in 2019 and undertook a year of study to gain the NEBOSH National General Certificate.

The certification is an ideal starting point for those looking to begin a career in health and safety management.

A graduate of the Gordon Schools, Huntly, Lauren decided to pursue a career in health and safety and her determination has paid off as she has accepted the trainee role.

Lauren said: “I am delighted to be joining the next generation of health and safety professionals.

“It is extremely exciting for me to have my first professional job since leaving school and I am very grateful for this opportunity to develop my career.

“I am very much looking forward to putting everything I have learnt into practice and gaining valuable on the job training and skills to enhance my future career with Quensh.”

Quensh operates from bases in Ellon and Perth, Western Australia, and currently provides HSEQ support to over 50 customers worldwide.

The consultancy is backing the ongoing North East Now initiative, which is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

The initiative aims to allow people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic, pulling together a range of information, directories and blogs to create a one-stop online resource.

The hub makes it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

Quensh is a local firm helping customers meet their health and safety responsibilities.

Managing director, Andy James, said Lauren’s appointment sits in line with the company’s commitment to “investing in the workforce of the future”.

“Quensh is dedicated to the development of young talent and we are delighted to welcome Lauren to the team,” Mr James added.

“Her appointment is a testament to the way she has applied herself to her own professional development.

“We are pleased to offer young graduates the opportunity to launch a career in health and safety as we continue to focus on the development of the HSEQ leaders of the future.”

As part of its commitment to supporting young talent, Quensh is looking into opportunities across the industry for Lauren to progress her professional development and to engage with like-minded young professionals.

