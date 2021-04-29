Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have been dealing with an incident in Aberdeen city centre following reports relating to concern for a person.

Officers were called to the Virgin Money Bank on Union Street at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

There were multiple police cars on the scene and a number of police officers were seen at the entrance of the bank and along Union Street.

However, the incident turned out to be a false alarm, according to police.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report relating to concern for a person at premises on Union Street in Aberdeen around 1.30pm on Thursday, 29 April.

“Officers attended and the incident was found to be a false call made with good intent.”