Police have been dealing with an incident in Aberdeen city centre following reports relating to concern for a person.
Officers were called to the Virgin Money Bank on Union Street at around 1.30pm on Thursday.
There were multiple police cars on the scene and a number of police officers were seen at the entrance of the bank and along Union Street.
However, the incident turned out to be a false alarm, according to police.
A spokesperson said: “We received a report relating to concern for a person at premises on Union Street in Aberdeen around 1.30pm on Thursday, 29 April.
“Officers attended and the incident was found to be a false call made with good intent.”
