North-east charity hopes to hit the road with sensory bus project

An autism charity is hoping a new sensory bus means more young people from across the north-east can benefit from their help.

Grampian Autistic Society will take delivery of the vehicle from operator Stagecoach in a matter of weeks.

They plan to transform the double-decker into a spectacular sensory experience for youngsters.

The lower deck would be for five to 14-year-olds and feature colour changing panels, acrylic mirrors, fibre optics and a projector.

Hopes project can be complete by end of year

Meanwhile, they plan to make the upper deck into a sensory lounge for older teenagers with soft seating, touch screen devices and even a small kitchen.

But for the project to get the green light, they need to raise and want local businesses to support their bid to give the bus a new lease of life.

Grampian Autistic Society will also launch a crowd funder to help fit out the bus with all of the equipment and they hope to have the project complete by the end of the year.

Billy Alexander, the charity’s CEO, said they hope the sensory bus can visit other parts of the region.

He also said they will bring the right kind of autism support to youngsters who would not usually be able to benefit.

Billy said: “For over 30 years we have been providing the outreach services play scheme for young people on the autistic spectrum.

“That has been great, but we are very Aberdeen centric and we are called Grampian Autistic Society but it is hard to be out in the Grampian area.”

Bus will allow charity to get to all areas of the region

“How do you provide the right support and staff when we’re based in Carnie Drive?

“So, the sensory bus will allow us to get in all areas of the region. The sensory bus and the donation from Stagecoach has been huge.

“We will hopefully be able to double if not quadruple our reach and help lots of young people and families who need our support.

“Mohammed can’t come to the mountain so we bring the mountain to Mohammed.

“We can set up in local community centres and it means people who wouldn’t normally get our support which is autism specialist would get help.”

Stagecoach will continue to use the bus for services for the next couple of months before handing it over.

When it is given to the Grampian Autistic Society it will be painted with specially-designed livery although the final look of this is yet to be decided.

Plea for help to kit out bus

Billy said they hope businesses across the north-east want to help them with the fit-out of the sensory bus.

He said: “The actual kitting out of the bus costs a lot of money. So a sensory room will cost in the region of £40,000 to £50,000 and we’re looking to have two floors done.

“Then you’ve got the running costs and the staffing. It is not a cheap thing to do so funding is absolutely essential.

“We have applied for funding like the lottery and other big funders.

“However we’d really, really would love if the local community and businesses get behind us.

“That is essential because if the community is behind us then great things could happen. This could be one of many.”

© Picture courtesy of Bletchley Park

It ‘made sense’ to lend a hand to local charity

Peter Knight, managing director at Stagecoach Bluebird, said they were delighted to be able to help out with the project.

He said: “We were approached by Grampian Autistic Society to see if we could help.

“We have a number of end of life vehicles on our schools contracts at the moment and it just really made sense to team up with a local charity that is going to deliver real benefits for people with autism.

“It covers all the communities and area that the Stagecoach Bluebird business covers and being able to be mobile will make the sensory space to many more people in Aberdeenshire.”

To find out about sponsorship opportunities for the sensory bus contact Lisa Barnard on bdo@grampianautisticsociety.co.uk and anyone keen to make a donation is asked to email Megan Linklater on engagement@grampianautisticsociety.co.uk.