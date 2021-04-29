Biker caught going 60mph in 40mph zone and car with no insurance seized during Highlands road crackdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers issued 13 tickets to drivers in the Fort William and Tyndrum areas this week, for offences including speeding and driving without insurance.

Many vehicles were stopped on the A82 during checks on April 26 and 27 with the majority found to be complying with regulations.

However some offences were also detected including several warnings for speeding and a car seized for having no insurance.

A motorcyclist has also been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for driving at 60mph in a 40mph zone in Glencoe Village.

Constable Ben Cruickshank, from the Highlands and Islands division, said: “It’s always disappointing to see people driving at excessive speeds and putting all road users at risk. One minor misjudgement and the results can be catastrophic.

“We know road traffic offences are a concern for local people and we will continue to educate drivers and take action where appropriate to improve safety and reduce the number of injuries.

“Please be mindful that as the coronavirus restrictions ease, the roads will also be busier and we urge everyone to drive responsibly and check their vehicles before leaving home.”