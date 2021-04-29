Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeenshire Council has made the decision to permanently close Strachan school near Banchory.

Councillors agreed with the recommendation to close the school and reassign the catchment to create a “dual zone” between Banchory Primary School and Finzean School.

Scottish Ministers must now approve the decision before the council can begin implementing the closure.

This result was proposed following a consultation period which ran from January 7 to February 28 2020. A public meeting to discuss the potential closure was held at Strachan Village Hall on February 6 last year.

A survey completed by consultees showed that more than two thirds of people supported the school closure.

All findings from the consultation were considered by Education Scotland before being submitted to Marr Area Committee in December 2020. The Educations and Children’s Services Committee then reviewed the proposal in January 2021 before the full council’s decision today.

Strachan School had a capacity for 50 pupils and had a wide catchment area including Feughside, Glen Dye and Blackness but struggled to retain enough pupils to stay open.

The school has been mothballed since July 2017 and all remaining pupils were designated free transport to attend Banchory Primary School.

Members of the public can request a review of the decision until midnight on May 19.