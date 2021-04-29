Missing Aberdeen woman who travelled to Fort William thought to have been wild camping

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman who has been reported missing from Aberdeen was spotted buying camping equipment in Fort William on Thursday morning.

Kerry Robertson, 48, who has been reported missing from Aberdeen and is also known as Kerry Allan, is believed to have set out wild camping.

Following enquiries, police have established that Kerry has travelled to the Fort William area and was last seen purchasing camping equipment in the town this morning (Thursday, 29 April).

Kerry is known to camp outdoors and has previously travelled throughout Scotland. It is believed she may be intending to go wild camping but officers wish to ensure her safety and wellbeing after being reported missing.

Kerry is described as being 4ft 11ins and slim build. She has brown hair but has recently shaved her head. From CCTV images following police enquiries, we believe she is wearing a black “North Face” jacket with jeans and hiking shoes. She is also carrying a black rucksack and has been wearing both a dark beanie hat and a dark baseball cap.

If anyone has seen Kerry in the Fort William area or has any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2232 of 27 April.