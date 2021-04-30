Aberdeen to London Gatwick flights resume this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Flights to London Gatwick will resume tomorrow after a campaign to bring them back to Aberdeen.

Easyjet will operate daily journeys all year round, providing a direct link between the two airports.

The airline previously operated the route but it was axed in 2019 due to a “reduction in demand”.

However, locals launched a campaign calling it for to be reinstated arguing the Gatwick flights were crucial for both business and tourism. In December, Easyjet confirmed its return.

Campaigners ‘beyond thrilled’ to see flights return

Campaigners and airport bosses both welcomed tomorrow’s first flight, and said the service would improve the north-east’s connectivity with the capital – while also offering people looking for a staycation this summer more opportunities.

Val Fry and Rachael May were behind the Help Us Bring Back Our Gatwick Flight campaign and said today they were “beyond thrilled” at it success.

Their petition received more than 5,000 signatures.

Ms Fry said: “I’m sure I can speak for Rachel too, we are beyond thrilled to see this service back again.

“Hopefully it will be as well used as it was in the past once people are able to travel safely again.

“Both Rachel and myself were truly overwhelmed by the response to the petition and our heartfelt thanks goes to each and every person who signed it.”

The service will initially be three times a week and operate year-round with a view to increasing its frequency subject to demand.

“Using Aberdeen as the gateway to launch your highland adventure”

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It is great to see Easyjet reinstate the popular Gatwick route at Aberdeen International Airport.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airports and travel to Gatwick will help strengthen Aberdeen’s connectivity with London, providing options on a city break or the chance to enjoy the south coast.

“This also provides opportunity for people to come see the best Scotland has to offer, using Aberdeen as the gateway to launch your highland adventure.

“Our passengers and stakeholders were delighted when the restarting of this route was announced, and we are looking forward to welcoming the Gatwick back.”

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for Easyjet, said: “We are delighted to be relaunching our service between London Gatwick and Aberdeen and further strengthen our domestic network, providing more key connectivity for our customers in the UK.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and remain committed to offering our customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”

He added: “We know that flexibility continues to be crucial for customers so our Protection Promise is now even more flexible, to help customers navigate travel restrictions and make plans with the confidence that if their plans change this summer, so can their booking.

“We look forward to being able to reunite friends and family and take people away on a well- deserved break this summer.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “The return of the London Gatwick route back to Aberdeen International Airport is hugely positive, as potential visitors look at alternative destinations for a great escape this summer.

“The north-east of Scotland’s majestic scenery, world class food and drink and incredible galleries and museums are above and beyond, making our corner of Scotland an ideal destination for staycations for those living in the south of England.”

Flight boost for the north-east

The news comes as air passengers in the north-east have being given a further boost after newly-resurrected Flybe snapped up 36 weekly flights to London earlier this week.

The airline has bought the slots from British Airways, along with 50 weekly journeys – 25 departures and 25 arrivals – from Edinburgh Airport to Heathrow.

Earlier this year administrators for Flybe completed the sale of its business and assets to a new firm.