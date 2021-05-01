North-east museum hopes to add more to popular tour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead Prison Museum is hoping to add the jail’s former gym to its popular tour.

The attraction, which welcomed its first visitors in 2016, has reopened following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

It was built in 1888 and for 125 years it housed some of the country’s most notorious criminals until its closure in 2013.

The Victorian building was replaced by the new multi-million-pound HMP Grampian which is nearby.

Peterhead Prison Museum already gives access to the main blocks, kitchen area and cells that were once home to offenders.

But now Alex Geddes, operations manager at the South Road attraction, is keen to open up more of the space to visitors.

He said they are Covid safe and revealed they could open up the former gym next year.

Alex said: “We are delighted to once again be in a position to welcome visitors to the museum and after securing the We’re Good to Go certificate this will give visitors the comfort of knowing we are a safe attraction to visit during these challenging times.

“We are delighted with the recent work carried out, and excited about what is ahead, and of course the potential to re-open the former gym area in early 2022.

“We are constantly adding and adapting the visitor experience, and look forward to welcoming guests to the museum throughout the remainder of 2021.”

Other changes at the former prison that have already taken place are the addition of a new exhibition on the infamous riot at Peterhead Prison in 1987.

Improvements have also been made for people in wheelchairs with a lift able to take visitors to the prison’s hospital.

Alex also revealed they want to add a picnic area and two more exhibitions one of which will focus on a railway which connected the prison with a nearby quarry.

It aims to educate visitors about the train that once ran between the prison and a nearby quarry.

The museum was approached by the Westhill Men’s Shed, who are experts in building large model railway systems, to create the exhibit.