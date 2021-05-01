Plans to turn closed Aberdeen bank into restaurant

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans which would see a former bank turned into a restaurant and takeaway have been lodged with Aberdeen council officials.

The TSB branch in Culter was closed by the chain – one of seven closures across the city.

Now proposals have been submitted to give the building, at 241 North Deeside Road, a new lease of life as a restaurant and takeaway.

The plans have been submitted by Sava Estates through agent Bennett Developments and Consulting.

It’s not yet clear what type of restaurant it would be.

In a statement submitted alongside the application, Bennett claim the new restaurant would lead to a “safer and more welcoming streetscape” in the evening and during the winter months as a result of increased light.

The building would also contain a “state-of-the-art” extraction system to alleviate concerns over fumes.

In the statement, Bennett said: “The new restaurant will continue to be accessed via the existing front door which will lead into the restaurant which will have a long narrow floorplan due to the nature of the building.

“The dining area will be separated from the back of the property by the bar/servery which will extend the full width of the floor. There will be access to toilet facilities and an accessible toilet.

“Adjacent to the kitchen will be the food preparation area and storage.

“The proposed change of use will see a vacant property recycled and introduce a new dining experience into the area.

“It will not involve the loss of any retail use and will contribute to the dining opportunities on offer in the area. This new venue will contribute to the ambience of the area and to its economic wellbeing.”

The plans have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council and will go before planners in due course.