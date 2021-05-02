Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash on busy Aberdeen road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been taken to hospital with “serious, but not life-threatening” injuries after a two-car crash on a road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called out to Westburn Road, which runs alongside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, just after 8pm on Saturday.

Police closed the road for more than two and a half hours after arriving at the scene, and it was reopened around 10.45pm.

A spokesman for the police said: “Around 8.10pm on Saturday, 1 May, officers were called to Westburn Road in Aberdeen following reports of a two-car crash.

“One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life threatening injuries and the road was clear by around 10.45pm.

“Anyone with further information or potential dashcam footage of the crash should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3671 of 1 May.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 8.17pm, and the stop came in at 8.32pm.

“Two units were called out to make the vehicles safe following the two-vehicle RTC, and no equipment was used.”