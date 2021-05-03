Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 20 years on from the introduction on speed cameras on north-east roads many myths still surround them.

Tell anyone you work in the Safety Camera Unit of Police Scotland and instead of their first response being about road safety it’s usually something along the lines of ‘ooh bet you lot have a great Christmas party with all that fine money!’

So let’s dispel some of the myths surrounding the Safety Camera Unit, which has the primary aim of reducing vehicle speeds and in turn making the roads safer for all users.