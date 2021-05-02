Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen planning consultancy firm has bagged a national award.

Aurora Planning Ltd was recognised in the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence 2021.

The firm, which was the only Scottish company to be recognised at the awards, was established three years ago and supports clients in navigating the planning process.

It came out on top in the Small Planning Consultancy of the Year category.

Founders Maggie Bochel and Pippa Robertson said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be recognised by our peers at a UK level.

“It’s a huge honour to receive this recognition, in particular for the work we do in supporting local charities, and we hope to continue to build on this success in the future.”

When announcing the winners, judges said: “Aurora Planning stood out to the judges due to their impressive and inspiring scope of work completed by a team of two within only three years of business.

“They have provided innovative solutions to unique projects, which has resulted in fantastic client feedback, and the judges liked their multi-disciplinary approach. The judges felt the team brought something different to the table and were blown away by their pro bono work in order to support local groups and the community.

“Aurora Planning epitomises what a small planning consultancy should be, balancing commercial success with social responsibility.”

Aurora was chosen from nine short-listed finalists across the United Kingdom.