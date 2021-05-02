Aberdeen restaurant Aperitivo to close permanently

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The director of Aberdeen restaurant Aperitivo has said it is closing permanently due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The family-run Italian restaurant on Bon Accord Street opened in 2012, boasting a “Sicilian twist to the Scottish tradition” of dining out.

But a statement posted on social media by the business says bosses have been left with “no choice but to shut our doors”.

Last month a Facebook post from Aperitivo informed customers it would not be opening on April 26, as it had previously planned.

It then announced it is to remain closed, pointing customers in the direction of its sister restaurant Rustico on Union Row instead.

Director Michael Pergl wrote online: “To our loyal customers who have supported us over the nine years we have been open, I regret to inform the permanent closure of Aperitivo.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances we have had no choice but to shut our doors.

“It has been a pleasure to serve and get to know each and every one of you.

“Myself and the team have not only gained many loyal customers but also friends and family over the years and can only apologise to deliver such bad news, and any inconvenience caused.”

In October Mr Pergl warned road closures around his premises could “finish off” the business.

He said the impact of the lockdown, combined with other measures, were taking a toll on several companies.

Firstly, Bon Accord Street was closed at its junction with Union Street as part of the £1.76 million Spaces For People initiative to help ensure physical distancing.

The entrance to Bon Accord Terrace from Union Street, and then access to Justice Mill Lane from Holburn Street were also blocked off.

At the time, the restaurateur said: “As part of the Galleria Centre, I know how difficult it has been for shops to attract customers because there is no way to get here from Union Street.”