Unpaid work for man caught with heroin

A man has been handed unpaid work after being caught with heroin in Aberdeen city centre.

Bradley Walker was spotted acting suspiciously by police in the Guild Street area of Aberdeen.

And when officers approached the 24-year-old he was spotted trying to discard something.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence is 2.15pm on January 24 2020.

“Police witnesses observed the accused at the locus which gave them reasonable grounds to suspect he was in possession of a controlled drug.

“He appeared to be acting evasively and appeared to discard an object when approached by the police.”

Mr Middleton said 0.7g of heroin was recovered, with a street value of around £30.

Walker pled guilty to being in possession of heroin, a class A drug.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client had the drug for “personal use”.

He added: “He’s a drug user. I think that’s reflected by his record.”

Mr Maitland added Walker is now stable on methadone.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Walker, whose address was given in court papers as Holland Street in Aberdeen, to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.