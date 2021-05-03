Something went wrong - please try again later.

Planning permission has been granted to convert a food storage area into a shop in Aberdeen.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council seeking permission for a change of use of the premises at 17 Merkland Road East, near Pittodrie Stadium.

Planning documents state the site is currently being used as a storage area for wholesale fruit and vegetable suppliers.

But the green light has now been given to convert it into a shop selling food provisions.

Aberdeen City Council approved the plans unconditionally.

The local authority’s decision notice states: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable when assessed against relevant policies, in that there would be no impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding area, the design of the development is appropriate and the retention of the building will see the granite frontage retained.

“The site would be adequately serviced by the existing access, the proposed car and bicycle spaces and waste storage facilities.”

The decision notice went on to state the plans complied with various policies, adding: “Additionally, the proposal is considered to comply with the relevant policies of the Proposed Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2020 and there are no material considerations that warrant refusal of the application.”