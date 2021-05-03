Man allegedly caught driving with only a provisional licence and no insurance in Aberdeen

A man has been caught driving in Aberdeen allegedly without a licence or insurance.
Road police caught the male driving with only a provisional licence and without insurance.
The car was stopped on Hamilton Place in Aberdeen shortly after 8pm last night.
He will be reported for the alleged offences.
More to follow.
Male found driving in #Aberdeen with only a provisional license and no insurance. He will be reported for the alleged offences. #AberdeenRP #NoInsurance #Fatal4 #ByeCar pic.twitter.com/eSBsNzT1nI
— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) May 2, 2021
