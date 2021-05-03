‘I’ve never seen Aberdeen so busy’: Huge queues form in the city on first weekend of shops reopening

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen city centre was abuzz with people over the weekend as lockdown restrictions eased across the region and queues built up.

Shops, pubs, and cafes enjoyed their first weekend of sales this year, and local residents and tourists alike were given more freedom than before.

Union Street was busy throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, with queues outside Primark snaking down the thoroughfare from opening until closing time.