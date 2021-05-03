Emergency services called to three-car crash in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Traffic in Aberdeen was partly obstructed this afternoon following a three-car crash.

Officers were called to the incident on Great Northern Road near the St Machar Roundabout at around noon.

A police spokesman said: “Ambulance attended and checked over one person at the scene, but there are no mentions or reports of injuries.”

The road was partially obstructed, but passable.

Police have now left the scene.