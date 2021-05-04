New Archie Foundation chairwoman ‘hopeful and optimistic’ for future

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Children’s hospital charity The Archie Foundation has named trustee Carol Munro as its new chairwoman.

And after serving on its board of trustees for three years – most recently as vice-chairwoman – she is “hopeful and optimistic” about the future of the organization.

The charity, which supports children’s healthcare in Aberdeen, Elgin, Inverness and Dundee, found its income plummet by two-thirds over the last year due to the pandemic.

And while there is still uncertainty following The Archie Foundation’s “toughest year of its 21-year history,” Mrs Munro said it is vital its work continues.

“Archie has helped thousands of children and their families over more than two decades,” she said.

“And, while the world changed last year, we remain as focused and committed as ever to continuing to deliver the essential services to those who need us most.

“As an organisation, we were not alone in facing tough decisions last year.

“We re-shaped, re-structured and re-wrote our expectations to allow us to focus on what we do best, and that is to fund the difference and make the difference for children and families through what can be the worst days of their lives.”

‘We will never take our eye off the ball’

Mrs Munro, originally from Fife, studied biological sciences then completed a post-graduate management qualification from Napier University in Edinburgh.

She began her career in the NHS covering a number of HR and training posts, and is now general manager for human resources and part of the UK leadership team for energy firm CNOOC International.

She has taken over the role as chairwoman following the resignation of long-standing chairman Joe Mackie.

Mrs Munro has thanked donors and the charity’s team for putting their “hearts and souls” into its work.

The Archie Foundation funds specialist staff, key equipment and a parent hotel at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to keep families together during crisis situations.

It also provides emergency grants to help those struggling with the costs of unexpected hospital stays, and supports Aberdeen Maternity Hospital’s Neonatal Unit and Grampian Child Bereavement Network.

Mrs Munro said: “We all appreciate that there’s still a long road ahead this year, but I’m pragmatic in my approach to these challenges.

“Archie is 21 now and, with that, comes experience and hope for the future.

“We are well organised and we do good work that makes a difference.

“Personally, I am excited to be taking on this role and optimistic about the future, but we will never take our eye off the ball.”