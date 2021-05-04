Kiltwalkers raise a record-breaking £6.1m for Scottish charities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kiltwalkers have raised a record-breaking £6.1m for 1,055 charities across Scotland.

More than 11,500 people, including many north-east residents, wore their tartan and took part in different challenges during the Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend.

Sir Tom Hunter previously urged people to sign up to the three-day event and to “take his money” to help those in need. He also announced that The Hunter Foundation would top up all funds by 50%.

Kiltwalker’s raised £4.1m by the fundraising deadline at midnight before the foundation added a further £2.05m to achieve the record total. The money will now be distributed amongst the charities which were all nominated by those who took part.

“Thank you for your Kiltwalk Kindness”

Sir Tom Hunter shared a video message to thank the Kiltwalk team for their hard work organising the event, as well as all of those who took part and donated money to the cause.

He said: “At Scotland’s time of need, when the charities you care about really need you, you stepped up and there is not a prouder Scotsman on the planet this morning. From the bottom of my heart, to all of you, thank you for your Kiltwalk Kindness.”

Benefiting Scottish charities

The money raised will benefit more than 1,000 charities, including Kieran’s Legacy which was started by Sandra McKandie after losing her son in a tragic accident.

She said: “The first response team who arrived on scene didn’t have the equipment they needed to save Keiran and that’s why we set up Keiran’s Legacy, to ensure this never happens again to another family.

“Our 23 walkers that took part in Kiltwalk have raised £10,166 to date and with the top up of £5,083 from The Hunter Foundation, that means a total of £15,249 will go towards providing lifesaving equipment and training across communities in Scotland.

“It will also supply schools with equipment to encourage biking and other outdoor activities. Something Keiran was so passionate about.”

Organisers are still to reveal the winners of two hybrid Hyundai i20 cars and four electric bikes donated by headline sponsor Arnold Clark.

The Kiltwalk went virtual in 2020 following the cancellation of planned events in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh due to the pandemic. A total of £5m was raised for 900 charities through the virtual Kiltwalk events.