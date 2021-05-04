Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Passengers face 213-mile detour as NorthLink ferry suffers fouled prop on approach to Aberdeen

By Chris MacLennan
May 4, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: May 4, 2021, 3:26 pm
© Jim Irvine/DCT Mediacoronavirus restrictions

Passengers aboard a NorthLink ferry from Shetland are facing a 213-mile diversion after the vessel suffered a fouled propeller on approach to Aberdeen.

The ferry, which departed Lerwick at 5.30pm on Monday, will now be diverted to Scrabster in Caithness leaving motorists with a near five-hour journey to reach Aberdeen.

Passengers face a 213-mile diversion via the A9 and A96 from Scrabster to Aberdeen

Serco, operators of the ferry, have made the decision after considering all options.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe