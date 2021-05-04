Passengers face 213-mile detour as NorthLink ferry suffers fouled prop on approach to Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Passengers aboard a NorthLink ferry from Shetland are facing a 213-mile diversion after the vessel suffered a fouled propeller on approach to Aberdeen.

The ferry, which departed Lerwick at 5.30pm on Monday, will now be diverted to Scrabster in Caithness leaving motorists with a near five-hour journey to reach Aberdeen.

Serco, operators of the ferry, have made the decision after considering all options.