Snow in May? Aberdeen residents wake up to flurry of snow showers

Aberdeen residents got a wee surprise when they woke up this morning- with snow showers hitting the region.

Hailstones and sleet also made it a very cold start to the day for commuters in the city, or just those out in their garden enjoying a coffee.

People took to social media to express their surprise at the fact we have snow in May, despite summer just being around the corner.

Light snow in Aberdeen…it is May isn’t it?

Feel like I’ve maybe slept through Summer😳 pic.twitter.com/GEAJkkUn8p — Andy S (@selbatsja) May 5, 2021

Fortunately (or unfortunately for some), the snow has not lain across most of Aberdeen and has disappeared- almost like it was never there.

It has covered some roads though, including the A944 at Kingswells and on the side of the Aberdeen bypass.

Quick snow showers also hit Moray, with Elgin Golf Club being forced to close due to this but may reopen later on if the weather improves.

SNOW!?! Just south of Aberdeen, 7am pic.twitter.com/soDCrzHhPP — Mel #MakeVotesMatter 💙 🔶 (@LancashireQuine) May 5, 2021

•Ne'er cast a clout till May be out.•

⛄️ ❄️ ⛄️ ❄️ ⛄️ ❄️ ⛄️

This morning’s #snow in #Aberdeen makes me wonder if this is the end of last winter or the start of the next one. Maybe both. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WyqPxTaHdQ — Martin Findlay (@martingfindlay) May 5, 2021

Following the unexpected snow this morning, Aberdeen weather is expected to brighten up over the rest of the day.

The Met Office has forecast that the heavy showers will change to sunny weather by lunchtime, meaning you may be able to enjoy a nice meal outside.

Although, you should wrap up warm as temperatures are not expected to hit double figures at all today.

Clouds will make the day overcast from about 2pm, with the mercury hitting highs of 9c at about 4pm before slowly dropping throughout the evening.

The forecast for the rest of the week is looking bleak as well, with rain predicted to hit Aberdeen for most of the week.

Light rain and clouds are forecast for the weekend, which is bad news for those who waited until the queues died down to go out to do some shopping and socialising.

The snow has not stopped Aberdeen businesses from having a bit of fun, as evidenced by this tongue-in-cheek post from the Chester Hotel.