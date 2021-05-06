New virtual tour shows off cafe and dolphin-viewing centre coming to Torry Battery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People eager to see inside an ambitious new visitor attraction near Aberdeen Harbour no longer have to wait until it is built – or even leave their sofas.

A virtual tour video has been created for the team behind Greyhope Bay, a project that will use two 40ft shipping containers to turn Torry Battery into a dolphin-spotter’s paradise.

As well as an area for watching the creatures jumping from the water at the mouth of the harbour, the new visitor centre will include a cafe and an educational and community space.

You can watch the video, created by P-O-L-K-A design studio, below.

The Greyhope Bay project is part of a five-year plan to attract people to the 160-year-old Torry Battery.

Founder Fiona McIntyre said, “We were blown away by the huge wave of enthusiasm and support for our plans for Torry Battery – a new green-powered community space that will create a spectacular vantage point for visitors to take in views of the city, coast, harbour and the many resident bottlenose dolphins who regularly make an appearance.”

She added: “With thousands of new followers and over 100 new Founder Crew members literally overnight, we are excited about the take-up when we are still a few months away from opening, as we aim to have 1,000 Founder Crew members by opening day.

“Founder Crew Membership offers direct benefits once open on site including an exclusive pin badge, 5 free coffees and discounts on events.

“Membership will also include access to a bespoke online community space that empowers members to join the conversation, self-organise, participate and contribute to programming and activities hosted at Torry Battery.”

More information about the project and crew membership can be found by clicking here.