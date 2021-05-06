Watch as brazen gull named Gus helps himself to sandwich from Co-op in Aberdeen city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A hungry gull has delighted Aberdeen residents through his shoplifting exploits.

Affectionately known as Gus, the winged animal is known to frequent shops around the Union Street area of the city.

Gus waits until there is no one in the shop looking before flying in and helping himself to some snacks.

But he has been spotted this time by Veberley Macdonald who filmed him getting a wee breakfast snack.

Gus waited until the automatic doors had opened before plodding his way into the Co-op and carefully choosing a sandwich.

He grabbed one from the shelf and tried to escape the shop with it but unfortunately the automatic doors did not open for him.

A hero then came to his rescue by making the doors open for him and allowing him to take his breakfast and go.

At this stage, the filling of the sandwich is unknown.

Mrs Macdonald posted the video on her Facebook and added: “You’ll never believe who I ran into on the way to work this morning… my buddy Gus!”

The video garnered a nice reaction on social media, with users commenting on how smart the gull is.

One said: “Brilliant, they’re a lot smarter than we give them credit for.”

While another added: “That is tooooooo funny!! Smart birds there in Aberdeen!”

Aberdeen gulls

Aberdeen gulls have featured in the news before for stealing food from shops and unsuspecting residents in the city.

In 2018, Evening Express photographer Kath Flannery captured the moment a cheeky bird swooped down and stole chips from a plate at Aberdeen beach.

In one of the most famous incidents, a gull swooped in to steal crisps from 24 Hour Sweet News on Aberdeen’s Crown Street back in 2016.

It tried to steal a snack for itself before being chased out of the store by the newsagent.