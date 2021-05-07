North-east school pupils bloom in garden design competition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Youngsters from two Aberdeen schools have shown their budding design skills by winning a nationwide gardening competition.

Pupils from Milltimber Primary and Cornhill Primary schools have been selected as winners in the Pocket Garden Design Competition, run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Children from as young as three across Scotland were challenged to design a colourful and sustainable garden that could feature at the Scottish Gardens Show at Scone Palace in late May.

Unfortunately the show has been cancelled for another year due to Covid restrictions, but the winning schools are still building and growing their gardens as planned.

Once complete, these finished gardens will be available to view in an online showcase, where the nation will also be able to vote for their favourite Pocket Garden.

A pocket garden is defined as a colourful and creative display occurring in a small space which would otherwise remain bear.

The beauty of these miniature gardens is that they can be planted anywhere from cracks in paving stones to empty wall spaces.

Milltimber Primary’s design uses plants with blue flowers and leaves to create a floral “sea” of marine wildlife.

Cornhill Primary’s entry includes a bug hotel in the shape of an oil platform to reflect the children’s connection to the sea.

Eve Keepax, education and learning officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Many people rediscovered a connection to nature on their doorsteps during lockdown, and the competition has encouraged young people to celebrate that through their designs.

“We are delighted that schools and young people are finding the benefits of this competition in learning and teaching about issues that are important to them.

“The Pocket Garden designs we received were practical, creative, challenging, sustainable and full of fun!”

The winning Pocket Gardens will be available to view in the digital showcase from June 5 online. Voting for the nation’s favourite Pocket Garden will be open on that date.